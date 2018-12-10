Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou seeks bail citing health issues

By ANI

VANCOUVER: Huawei Chief Financial Official Meng Wanzhou, who was arrested earlier this month in Canada while changing planes at Vancouver International Airport en route to Mexico from Hong Kong and has been accused of fraud, has sought bail citing health issues as she awaits an extradition hearing.

The documents submitted reveal that Wanzhou argued that she should be allowed to go as she fears for her health along with other reasons, reported Al Jazeera.

The documents were submitted after China's Vice Foreign Minister Le Yucheng summoned the United States' Ambassador to China Terry Branstad to lodge a strong protest over Wanzhou's arrest and thereby, demanding its cancellation.

In a statement, Le said that Washington's move "severely violated" the Chinese executive's legitimate rights and interests, and is vile in nature, China's state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

Urging the US to withdraw the arrest warrant issued against Meng, the Chinese Vice Foreign Minister said: "China firmly opposes the US' moves and strongly urges the US side to attach great importance to China's solemn stance, and take immediate measures to correct the wrong practices."

Warning of taking firm steps, Le further said that Beijing would accordingly respond to the actions taken by Washington.

Meng, who is the daughter of Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei, allegedly allowed the company's subsidiary SkyCom to do business in Iran, thereby violating US sanctions against the country. The Chinese tech giant reportedly also received several warnings over violating Washington's sanctions against Tehran.

The US government has long viewed the company and its close ties to the Chinese government as a threat to national security. Meng may be extradited to the US, subject to approval from a Canadian court.

On Friday, Meng had appeared before a Canadian court over her bail, following which the decision was adjourned.