Martial law imposition might cost Ukraine billions of dollars

A Ukrainian national guard soldier stands in position at the checkpoint in near the city of Mariupol, south coast of Azov sea, eastern Ukraine, Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018. (Photo | AP)

By UNI

MOSCOW: The Ukrainian export-oriented economy might lose billions of dollars due to the imposition of the martial law on the country's territory, Volodymyr Husak, a lawmaker from Ukraine's Opposition Bloc party, said on Sunday.

"I believe that the losses from martial law for Ukraine's economy might cost billions of dollars," Husak said as quoted by Ukraine's Pryamiy TV channel.

The lawmaker recalled that the country's economy was highly dependent on export.

"All the regulations and protocols usually forbid buying and selling of goods from countries with martial law. Many enterprises just cannot conclude contracts now," Husak indicated.

On November 26, the Ukrainian parliament supported Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko's initiative to impose martial law in 10 eastern regions of the country after the Russian coast guard detained three Ukrainian ships that illegally crossed the country's territorial waters in the Kerch Strait.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that the Kerch Strati incident was a provocation prepared in advance as a pretext to introduce martial law in Ukraine.

Putin said the provocation could be linked to Poroshenko's low approval rating ahead of the presidential campaign set to start in late December.

