16-year-old Malaysian boy dies after being electrocuted by headphones

By Online Desk

A teenage boy in Malaysia, reportedly died after being electrocuted by the headphone he was wearing. According to the media reports, he was using the headphones while his smartphone was charging. The boy's mother found him on the floor, motionless, with bleeding from his left ear.

The information on the make and model of the gadgets and accessories is not available. The police identified the boy as Mohd Aidi Azzhar Zahrin (16), residing in Kampung Gaing Baru Pedas, Malaysia.

The district police chief Deputy Superintendent said the victim was found dead at 12:45pm - on the same day - by his mother.

She saw him lying on the ground, early morning before leaving for work, but dismissed the motionless 16-year-old as asleep. After she came back from work, when she attempted to wake him up, she realised that he was dead as his body was cold and stiff. The fact that Mohd had died hours before he was brought to the Tuanku Ja'afar Hospital was verified by the medical examiner.

Media reports sugest that Mohd is the fourth person this year to be killed by a headphone-inflicted electric shock.