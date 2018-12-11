Home World

16-year-old Malaysian boy dies after being electrocuted by headphones

The victim's mother saw him lying on the ground, early morning before leaving for work, but dismissed the motionless 16-year-old as asleep.

Published: 11th December 2018 01:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2018 02:22 AM   |  A+A-

Representational Image for headphones. (Photo | Shadab Akhtar RabbanI)

By Online Desk

A teenage boy in Malaysia, reportedly died after being electrocuted by the headphone he was wearing. According to the media reports, he was using the headphones while his smartphone was charging. The boy's mother found him on the floor, motionless, with bleeding from his left ear. 

The information on the make and model of the gadgets and accessories is not available. The police identified the boy as Mohd Aidi Azzhar Zahrin (16), residing in Kampung Gaing Baru Pedas, Malaysia.

The district police chief Deputy Superintendent said the victim was found dead at 12:45pm - on the same day - by his mother.

She saw him lying on the ground, early morning before leaving for work, but dismissed the motionless 16-year-old as asleep. After she came back from work, when she attempted to wake him up, she realised that he was dead as his body was cold and stiff.  The fact that Mohd had died hours before he was brought to the Tuanku Ja'afar Hospital was verified by the medical examiner.

Media reports sugest that Mohd is the fourth person this year to be killed by a headphone-inflicted electric shock.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Electrocuted by Headphones Teenager Electrocuted Death by smartphones Death by Gadgets

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A group of 200 Jews from across the globe has come to Kochi. Find out why...
Supporters at the Dharam Sabha organised by the VHP on Sunday. (File Photo | PTI)
CALL FOR RAM MANDIR: VHP Activists gather at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi
Gallery
In a first, hundreds of people took to the streets in Bengaluru to take part in the Pride Parade. (Photo | Pushkar V)
Hundreds take part in Bengaluru's LGBTQ Pride parade 
The winner of the most coveted crown of the year is Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon. (Photo: AFP)
All hail the new Miss World and successor of Manushi Chhillar, Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp