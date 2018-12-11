Home World

4 out of 10 South Korean newlyweds have no child: country grappling with low birthrate

It raised concerns about the country's chronically low birthrate.

Published: 11th December 2018 05:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2018 05:48 PM   |  A+A-

Baby

For representational purposes (File | AP)

By UNI

SEOUL: Almost four out of 10 South Korean newlyweds had no child as of 2017, a government data showed Tuesday.

Among 1.1 million newlywed couples who have been legally married for less than five years as of Nov.1 last year, 414,000 couples, or 37.5 per cent of the total, were childless, according to Statistics Korea.

It was up 1.2 percentage points from the previous year.

In the case of the newlyweds both of whom work for a living, 43.3 per cent had no child, while the reading stood at 32 per cent for the couples with a single breadwinner.

It raised concerns about the country's chronically low birthrate.

The total fertility rate, which gauges the number of children a woman can bear during her lifetime, came in at 1.05 in 2017, down from 1.19 in 2008.

South Korea is required to keep the total fertility rate at 2.1 to maintain the country's population at 51 million.

A social trend has spread among the younger generation to delay marriage or give up on tying the knot and having babies altogether amid the high youth unemployment and the higher home price.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
South Korean birth rate Children

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal wedding: The Bachchans, Priyanka-Nick, Alia arrive in style at Antilla 
Pompeo urges UN clampdown on Iran's ballistic missiles
Gallery
No. Yuvraj Singh was neither the first nor the last to blast a six of all deliveries of an over when he demolished Stuart Broad and England in the ICC World T20 2007 in South Africa. But that classic T20 innings will always remain one among the eternal favorites of a typical Indian fan. Here are a few rare snaps of the firebrand left-hander. (Photo | PTI)
Yuvraj Singh @ 37: Here are ten rare photographs of the all-rounder you may not have seen
Rajinikanth was born to Jijabai and Ramoji Rao Gaikwad, a Maharashtrian couple living in Bangalore, and was named Shivaji Rao Gaikwad. (Photo | Express Photo Service)
Rajinikanth turns 68: Nine rare photos of 'Thalaivar' you must see
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp