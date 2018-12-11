India pledges support to Myanmar's national peace process

By PTI

NAY PYI TAW (MYNAMAR): Acknowledging that Myanmar is going through a "challenging time", India on Tuesday pledged full support to its national peace process and the country's quest for better connectivity during President Ram Nath Kovind's wide-ranging talks with his counterpart U Win Myint and State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi.

Kovind, who arrived here on Monday on a five-day visit, received a military guard of honour at the Presidential Palace. He held wide-ranging discussions with his counterpart.