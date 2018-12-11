Home World

Nawaz Sharif's brother Shahbaz Sharif's residence declared sub-jail

The declaration was made to detain Sharif in connection with a National Accountability Bureau (NAB) case against him.

PML-N, Shahbaz Sharif

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shahbaz Sharif's residence was declared a sub-jail by the Islamabad administration on Monday. The declaration was made to detain Sharif in connection with a National Accountability Bureau (NAB) case against him.

The house will remain a sub-jail until the conclusion of the National Assembly session, reported Dawn.

"In exercise of powers vested in under Section 541 of the Criminal Procedure Code 1860 read with Section 3 of the Prison Act 1894 and all other powers enabling in this behalf vide Ministry of Justice and Parliamentary Affairs notification issued in pursuance of Article 2 of Islamabad Capital Territory Administration Order 1980 and a request of Government of Punjab, the chief commissioner Islamabad is pleased to declare the premises of House No 26 Ministers' Enclave as a sub-jail for keeping Mian Mohammad Shahbaz Sharif, under trial prisoner in NAB case, from Monday, Dec 10 and till the conclusion of this session(s) of National Assembly." read a notification issued by the capital administration.

The outer guard of the premises will be provided by the capital police, the notification added.

The house in question was allotted to Sharif as he was the opposition leader in the National Assembly. The decision to declare the house a sub-jail was taken on the instructions of the Ministry of Interior (MoI).

The secretary interior was requested in writing by the Home Department that Sharif was being taken to Islamabad to attend the National Assembly session starting on Dec 10 which may continue for two weeks, informed an official in the ministry.

This move came after an accountability court sent Shahbaz Sharif, the younger brother of ousted Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, to eight-day judicial remand in connection with the Ashiana Housing scheme case on Dec 6. He has also been accused in various other corruption cases like Ramzan Sugar Mills case. (ANI)

