Home World

Nearly 100 injured in Bangladesh poll campaign violence

The unrest follows a crackdown on the Bangladesh Nationalist Party in recent weeks, with hundreds of supporters from the main opposition movement thrown behind bars before campaigning had even begun.

Published: 11th December 2018 06:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2018 06:29 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

DHAKA: Bangladesh's election campaign turned violent Tuesday with scores injured at political rallies across the country, as police fired pellet guns into crowds and stick-wielding mobs attacked rival candidates.

Police told AFP clashes broke out in at least seven major towns on just the second day of campaigning, injuring nearly 100 people who turned out to cheer the two major parties contesting the December 30 poll.

The unrest follows a crackdown on the Bangladesh Nationalist Party in recent weeks, with hundreds of supporters from the main opposition movement thrown behind bars before campaigning had even begun.

In Thakurgaon, a northern district, a motorcade for the BNP's secretary general Fakhrul Islam Alamgir was set upon by a huge crowd swinging batons.

Local police chief Mohammad Moniruzzaman said the windows of several cars were smashed, but Alamgir escaped unscathed.

There were reports of several injuries.

The opposition blamed thugs aligned to the ruling Awami League, the party chaired by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina who is running for a record fourth term in office.

In Kabirhat, a southern town, at least 22 people were hurt as rivals from the Awami League and BNP clashed with sticks and hurled rocks during a campaign stop, police said.

In the central town of Faridganj, police said they fired rubber bullets at an opposition parade after rocks were hurled at them.

"We were compelled to retaliate in self-defence," said local police chief Harunur Rashid.

At least 26 civilians and four policemen were injured, he added.

At least 25 others were injured in separate clashes elsewhere in the country.

There was also infighting, with rival Awami League factions firing pellet guns at each other in southern Fatikchhari town, injuring seven, local police chief Babul Akhter told AFP.

BNP spokesman Rizvi Ahmed said more than 200 of its supporters were injured in what it called "administration-backed" attacks.

"They are creating the ground for an uneven poll through this violence," he told AFP.

Hasina walked her third term as prime minister in 2014 after the BNP and its allies boycotted what it called a rigged poll.

That election was condemned by international observers.

Around 100 million voters have registered for this year's ballot, even though the opposition is yet to name a candidate to run against Hasina.

Veteran opposition leader and two-time prime minister Khaleda Zia has been barred from contesting the election against her long-time rival Hasina.

She is behind bars, serving a ten-year jail sentence on graft charges her supporters say are unfounded.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bangladesh Election

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal wedding: The Bachchans, Priyanka-Nick, Alia arrive in style at Antilla 
Pompeo urges UN clampdown on Iran's ballistic missiles
Gallery
No. Yuvraj Singh was neither the first nor the last to blast a six of all deliveries of an over when he demolished Stuart Broad and England in the ICC World T20 2007 in South Africa. But that classic T20 innings will always remain one among the eternal favorites of a typical Indian fan. Here are a few rare snaps of the firebrand left-hander. (Photo | PTI)
Yuvraj Singh @ 37: Here are ten rare photographs of the all-rounder you may not have seen
Rajinikanth was born to Jijabai and Ramoji Rao Gaikwad, a Maharashtrian couple living in Bangalore, and was named Shivaji Rao Gaikwad. (Photo | Express Photo Service)
Rajinikanth turns 68: Nine rare photos of 'Thalaivar' you must see
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp