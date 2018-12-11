Home World

Stark difference in Indo-US ties since 1998 nuclear tests

Outgoing Indian Ambassador to US, Navtej Singh Sarna speaks on how the Indo-US relations which declined post the 1998 nuclear tests improved with bilateral ties.

Published: 11th December 2018 03:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2018 03:07 PM   |  A+A-

Navtej Sarna, Donald Trump

Indian Ambassador to the United States Navtej Sarna (R) with US President Donald Trump at the White House.

By PTI

WASHINGTON DC: There is a stark difference in India's relationship with the US since the 1998 nuclear tests and bilateral ties are now very good, the outgoing Indian ambassador to US said here.

Navtej Singh Sarna, India's Ambassador to the US since November 2016, is retiring later this month after an illustrious career spanning 38 years. In his previous stint in the US from September 1998 to June 2002, Sarna served as the minister/counsellor at the Indian Embassy in Washington DC.

During that time India was slapped with US sanctions in the aftermath of the nuclear tests.

"Well, it's night and day, if I can say that," Sarna said in response to a question when asked about the difference in the India-US relationship in the past 20 years. After the nuclear tests, he said though the country was slapped with sanctions, there was new respect and understanding for India.

"There was a new understanding of India's potential as an economy. There was a new understanding of India's power as an IT, particularly around Y2K, when suddenly Indians were the ones who were sorting out major problems. And there was an understanding that India had to do its nuclear tests because it lived in a tough neighbourhood," he said.

Sarna said the visit of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the US last year gave tremendous impetus to the bilateral relationship. Describing Modi's visit to the US as the highlight of his ambassadorship, Sarna said the visit was a tremendous success. "Today, I think the relationship is in a very good place," he told the select audience.

Referring to the recent visit of Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Sarna said India-US defence relationship has strengthened under the Trump administration. Early this year, he pointed out, the US renamed one of its command as US Indo-Pacific Command. India was given STA-1 Status, he said adding that this is the long run, perhaps may be a hugely significant step.

It is very satisfying that India is the only non-NATO country in that category to date. India was given the Strategic Trade Authorisation-1 (STA-1) status in August, paving the way for high-technology product sales to the country, particularly in civil space and defence sectors.

In his remarks, Sarna urged the business community, one of the prime drivers of the relationship, to create and sustain good feelings about India across the United States. Sarna also served as the longest-serving spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs and country's Ambassador to the United Kingdom and Israel.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
India US ties India US relations Indian ambassador US

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A group of 200 Jews from across the globe has come to Kochi. Find out why...
Supporters at the Dharam Sabha organised by the VHP on Sunday. (File Photo | PTI)
CALL FOR RAM MANDIR: VHP Activists gather at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi
Gallery
In a first, hundreds of people took to the streets in Bengaluru to take part in the Pride Parade. (Photo | Pushkar V)
Hundreds take part in Bengaluru's LGBTQ Pride parade 
The winner of the most coveted crown of the year is Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon. (Photo: AFP)
All hail the new Miss World and successor of Manushi Chhillar, Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp