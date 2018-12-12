Home World

Group that recycles temple waste to spread fragrance gets UN Climate Action Award

Help Us Green has come up with the world's first profitable solution to the monumental temple waste problem: flowercycling.

Published: 12th December 2018 12:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2018 12:43 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only

By IANS

KATOWICE: Indian group Help Us Green that gives marginalised women the chance to earn livelihoods and be respected in their communities through collecting temple ceremonial flowers tossed into the Ganges and turning them into sustainable incense, received a UN Climate Action Award.

Fifteen game-changing initiatives in 14 countries were honoured as winners of the award at a special ceremony at the UN Climate Change Conference (COP 24) in this Polish city on Tuesday evening.

The Momentum for Change award, spearheaded by UN Climate Change, showcases some of the most practical and replicable examples of what people are doing to address climate change.

This year's winning activities range from an app that promotes the fight against food waste to a government that is taking 100 per cent responsibility for its greenhouse gas emissions.

A UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) post says Help Us Green, which is based in four cities of Uttar Pradesh and got the award in the Women for Results category, is doing its part to clean up the Ganges by recycling flowers from temples and mosques.

Over eight million tonnes of flowers are discarded in the river every year for religious purposes. This is contributing to the pollution of the Ganges, which provides drinking water for over 420 million people.

Help Us Green has come up with the world's first profitable solution to the monumental temple waste problem: flowercycling.

Women working with Help Us Green collect floral-waste daily from temples. The waste is up-cycled to produce organic fertilizers, natural incense and biodegradable packaging material.

Till date, 11,060 metric tonnes of temple-waste has been flowercycled and 110 metric tonnes of chemical pesticides that enter the river through temple waste have been offset.

So is the income of 73 manual scavenger families has increased at least six-fold. A total of 365 families have been impacted by Help Us Green through increased living standards and stable incomes.

By 2021, Help Us Green, which plans to expand to Bangladesh, and Nepal, aims to provide livelihoods to 5,100 women and recycle 51 tonnes of temple waste daily.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
UN award UN Climate Action Award temple temple waste Help Us Green ganga Incense

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal wedding: The Bachchans, Priyanka-Nick, Alia arrive in style at Antilla 
Pompeo urges UN clampdown on Iran's ballistic missiles
Gallery
No. Yuvraj Singh was neither the first nor the last to blast a six of all deliveries of an over when he demolished Stuart Broad and England in the ICC World T20 2007 in South Africa. But that classic T20 innings will always remain one among the eternal favorites of a typical Indian fan. Here are a few rare snaps of the firebrand left-hander. (Photo | PTI)
Yuvraj Singh @ 37: Here are ten rare photographs of the all-rounder you may not have seen
Rajinikanth was born to Jijabai and Ramoji Rao Gaikwad, a Maharashtrian couple living in Bangalore, and was named Shivaji Rao Gaikwad. (Photo | Express Photo Service)
Rajinikanth turns 68: Nine rare photos of 'Thalaivar' you must see
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp