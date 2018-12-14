Home World

Nepal bans Indian currency notes above Rs 100 denomination

According to a report, since denominations of Indian Rupee higher than Rs 100 is not legalised in the country, the government has asked the people to refrain from keeping or carrying such notes.

Published: 14th December 2018 12:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2018 01:06 PM   |  A+A-

A cashier displays the new 2000 Indian rupee banknotes inside a bank in Jammu, November 15, 2016. (Photo | Reuters)

For representational purpose (File | Reuters)

By PTI

KATHMANDU: The Nepal government has banned the use of Indian currency notes of Rs 2,000, Rs 500 and Rs 200 denominations, according to a media report.

The government has asked the people to refrain from keeping or carrying Indian bank notes higher than Rs 100 denomination as it has not legalised them, The Kathmandu Post quoted Minister for Information and Communications Gokul Prasad Baskota as saying.

The decision can affect Nepalese labourers working in India as well as Indian tourists visiting Nepal. The Indian government introduced notes of Rs 2,000, Rs 500 and Rs 200 denominations after demonetisation in 2016.

People have been using new Indian currency notes in the Nepali market for nearly two years.

Indian Rupee Nepal Rupee India Nepal foreign exchange

