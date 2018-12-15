Home World

Cuba achieves full electrification in 2018: State media

HAVANA: Cuba has achieved full electrification this year, an important step for economic and social development, official state media reported on Friday.

Cuban Energy and Mines Minister Raul Garcia said that the last areas without power, with 16,614 homes, have got electricity from photovoltaic panels installed in April, according to the government site Cubadebate.

Garcia highlighted that currently, the country has a generation capacity of 5,881 megawatts, 14 times the delivery made when the Cuban Revolution triumphed at the beginning of 1959.

He said 56 photovoltaic parks have been constructed throughout the country, in addition to other plans related to renewable energy sources.

The minister said the state-run company CubaPetroleo accounts for 50 per cent of the nation's power generation.

Currently, Cuba produces only 4 per cent of its electricity from clean energy sources, but the government plans to increase this figure to 24 per cent by 2030, Cuba's energy officials have said.

