Home World

Hubble telescope discovers planet vanishing at record speed

GJ 3470b may have lost up to 35% of its total mass and, in a few billion years, all of its gas may be stripped off, leaving behind only a rocky core.

Published: 15th December 2018 03:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2018 03:59 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purpose only (photo (Photo: WIKIMEDIA COMMONS - Ivo Shandor)

By Online Desk

WASHINGTON: A planet, roughly the size of Neptune, is evaporating 100 times faster than a previously identified similar size exoplanet, astronomers using the Hubble Space Telescope have discovered.

The speed and distance at which planets orbit their respective blazing stars can determine each planet's fate -- whether the planet remains a longstanding part of its solar system or evaporates into the universe's dark graveyard.

"This is the smoking gun that planets can lose a significant fraction of their entire mass," said David Sing, a professor at Johns Hopkins University in the US. "GJ 3470b is losing more of its mass than any other planet we seen so far; in only a few billion years from now, half of the planet may be gone," Sing said.

GJ 3470b is 96 light-years away and circles a red dwarf star in the general direction of the constellation Cancer.

Planets such as "super" Earths and "hot" Jupiters orbit more closely to their stars and are therefore hotter, causing the outermost layer of their atmospheres to be blown away. While these larger Jupiter-sized and smaller Earth-sized exoplanets are plentiful, medium Neptune-sized exoplanets -- roughly four times larger than Earth -- are rare.

Researchers hypothesise that these Neptunes get stripped of their atmospheres and ultimately become smaller planets.

Hubble found that exoplanet GJ 3470b had lost significantly more mass and had a noticeably smaller exosphere than the first Neptune-sized exoplanet studied, GJ 436b, due to its lower density and receipt of a stronger radiation blast from its host star.

GJ 3470b's lower density makes it unable to gravitationally hang on to the heated atmosphere, researchers said.

While the star hosting GJ 436b was between 4 billion and 8 billion years old, the star hosting GJ 3470b is only 2 billion years old. A younger star is more active and powerful, and, therefore, has more radiation to heat the planet's atmosphere.

The team estimates that GJ 3470b may have already lost up to 35 percent of its total mass and, in a few billion years, all of its gas may be stripped off, leaving behind only a rocky core. "We're starting to better understand how planets are shaped and what properties influence their overall makeup," Sing said.

The findings, published in the Journal of Astronomy & Astrophysics, advance astronomers' knowledge about how planets evolve.

(With PTI inputs)

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hubble telescope Neptune GJ 3470b dwarf star

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
News Wrap with TNIE: Decoding the five-state election results and Forbes' richie rich
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla: Rahul Gandhi 2.0 -- a blockbuster in the making?
Gallery
Chennai witnesses cool weather and dark clouds as it gears up for thundershowers as cyclonic storm 'Phethai' is expected to make a landfall in Tamil Nadu. (EPS/ Abhishek.G)
The week in pictures: 'Phethai' in Chennai to 'Jashn-e-Samvidhan' at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi
Roadies founder Raghu Ram and his singer girlfriend Natalie Di Luccio got married in Goa on 14 December, a day which saw several celebrity weddings. Here are photos to prove it was one of the most beautiful and fun-filled ceremonies we have seen this year
Raghu Ram and Natalie Di Luccio had a beautiful Goa wedding: Check out the photos!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp