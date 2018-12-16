Home World

Seven killed in China mine accident

The accident took place on Saturday in Chongqing municipality when the connecting segment of a mining skip broke, causing it to slide down the inclined shaft, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

Published: 16th December 2018 12:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2018 12:10 PM   |  A+A-

road accident

Image for representational purpose only

By PTI

BEIJING: At least seven workers were killed and three others injured in an accident at a coal mine in southwestern China, state media reported on Sunday.

The accident took place on Saturday in Chongqing municipality when the connecting segment of a mining skip broke, causing it to slide down the inclined shaft, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

Seven miners working in the shaft were killed.

The three injured miners have been rushed to a hospital, the report said.

Accidents in coal mines are common in China.

However, the number of deaths have reduced at mines in recent years.

In October, 8 miners were killed after a rock burst ripped through a coal mine in Yuncheng county of Shangdong province.

In June, a powerful explosion in an iron mine in country's northeast Liaoning province claimed the lives of 11 workers and left nine others injured.

Similarly, in May, a methane gas explosion ripped through a coal mine in central China's Hunan province, killing at least five workers.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
China Mine accident Southwestern China accident

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
News Wrap with TNIE: Decoding the five-state election results and Forbes' richie rich
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla: Rahul Gandhi 2.0 -- a blockbuster in the making?
Gallery
Chennai witnesses cool weather and dark clouds as it gears up for thundershowers as cyclonic storm 'Phethai' is expected to make a landfall in Tamil Nadu. (EPS/ Abhishek.G)
The week in pictures: 'Phethai' in Chennai to 'Jashn-e-Samvidhan' at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi
Roadies founder Raghu Ram and his singer girlfriend Natalie Di Luccio got married in Goa on 14 December, a day which saw several celebrity weddings. Here are photos to prove it was one of the most beautiful and fun-filled ceremonies we have seen this year
Raghu Ram and Natalie Di Luccio had a beautiful Goa wedding: Check out the photos!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp