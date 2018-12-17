Indian worker in UAE gets 15 years of jail for murdering colleague in 2017

Home World

By PTI

DUBAI: A 26-year-old Indian construction worker in the UAE has lost his appeal against a 15-years of jail term, months after he was convicted for getting drunk and stabbing to death a colleague while injuring another fellow Indian who tried to intervene, according to a media report.

The Dubai Court of First Instance convicted the accused of premeditated murder and murder bid in October, the Gulf news reported on Sunday.

The Indian national, who has not been named, stabbed to death his colleague on December, 2017 at a labour accommodation, the report said.

The accused attacked the victim's roommate as well when he tried to stop him.

Dubai Police's forensic examiner said the victim succumbed to severe stab wounds in the heart and chest.

The convict, who has not been named, appealed after the primary ruling before the Appeal Court and sought to have a reduced jail term.

However, on Sunday, presiding judge Eisa Al Sharif rejected the appeal and upheld his 15-year jail term.

