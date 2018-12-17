Home World

Trump backs child separation policy, slams Democrats' 'far worse' take on the practice

Despite the death of Guatemalan girl after her father and she were taken into custody at the US border with Mexico, Trump cited that this law will bring down cross-border smuggling.

Published: 17th December 2018 09:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2018 09:13 AM   |  A+A-

Child Separation Policy

US President Donald Trump (File | AP)

By ANI

Washington DC: US President Donald Trump vocally lent his support to the separation of children from their parents at the border for migrant families, while slamming the Democrats for their "far worse" handling of the situation under former US President Barack Obama's leadership.

The Child Separation Policy under Trump has been under constant criticism by national media, who slammed the practice as a human rights violation.

The Trump-led government had announced the family separation efforts in May this year. The subsequent outcry led to Trump ending the practice on June 20, according to The Washington Post. Following this, a US District judge, Dana M Sabraw, issued a reunification order and set a deadline of 30 days for the US government to return over 2,600 separated children to their families.

Recently, a seven-year-old Guatemalan girl lost her life after her father and she were taken into US custody at the US border with Mexico.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Donald Trump US immigrants Child Separation Policy Barack Obama Democrats

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Locals hold protest against Neelum-Jhelum power project in PoK
Killer jumbo captured & relocated in Coimbatore
Gallery
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
The Congress chief ministers in three heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh took oath amid much fanfare on 17 December 2018 in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and a host of opposi
Congress CMs take oath in three Hindi heartland states amid opposition bonhomie, absence of key allies
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp