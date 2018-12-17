Trump backs child separation policy, slams Democrats' 'far worse' take on the practice

By ANI

Washington DC: US President Donald Trump vocally lent his support to the separation of children from their parents at the border for migrant families, while slamming the Democrats for their "far worse" handling of the situation under former US President Barack Obama's leadership.

The Democrats policy of Child Seperation on the Border during the Obama Administration was far worse than the way we handle it now. Remember the 2014 picture of children in cages - the Obama years. However, if you don’t separate, FAR more people will come. Smugglers use the kids! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 16, 2018

The Child Separation Policy under Trump has been under constant criticism by national media, who slammed the practice as a human rights violation.

The Trump-led government had announced the family separation efforts in May this year. The subsequent outcry led to Trump ending the practice on June 20, according to The Washington Post. Following this, a US District judge, Dana M Sabraw, issued a reunification order and set a deadline of 30 days for the US government to return over 2,600 separated children to their families.

Recently, a seven-year-old Guatemalan girl lost her life after her father and she were taken into US custody at the US border with Mexico.