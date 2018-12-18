Home World

France to slap Apple, Google with new digital tax in 2019

By doing so, the French government combat is preventing attempts by the firms to avoid paying what is considered a "fair share" of taxes in the country, by taking advantage of European tax laws.

Published: 18th December 2018 12:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2018 12:19 PM   |  A+A-

Social Media

Social media representational image.

By IANS

SAN FRANCISCO: With efforts to reform a European Union tax law not bringing the desired results, France is going to introduce from January 1, 2019, a digital tax on technology giants such as Google, Facebook, Apple and Amazon, the media reported.

The French government's "GAFA" tax" is being introduced to combat attempts by the firms to avoid paying what is considered a "fair share" of taxes in the country, by taking advantage of European tax laws, AppleInsider reported on Monday.

The new tax regime is expected to bring in an estimated 500 million euro ($570 million) to the country's coffers for 2019, according to French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire, The Local Fr said in a report.

Major technology companies have come under the scrutiny of lawmakers in countries like France and Britain for allegedly routing profits through operations in countries with extremely low tax rates or other arrangements.

Earlier this year, the European Commission published proposals for a three per cent tax on the revenues of major tech companies with global revenues above 750 million euro a year and taxable EU revenue above 50 million euro, the BBC reported.

But to become law, EU tax reforms need the support of all member states. And some countries, including Ireland, the Czech Republic, Sweden and Finland are yet to come on board to bring the reforms.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
European Union tax law GAFA tax France digital tax

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Locals hold protest against Neelum-Jhelum power project in PoK
Killer jumbo captured & relocated in Coimbatore
Gallery
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
The Congress chief ministers in three heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh took oath amid much fanfare on 17 December 2018 in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and a host of opposi
Congress CMs take oath in three Hindi heartland states amid opposition bonhomie, absence of key allies
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp