Pakistan's plot to back Khalistan movement exposed

By ANI

VANCOVER: In a major turn of events, Sikhs For Justice (SFJ), the US-based pro-Khalistan organisation that has been desperately trying to propagate pro-Khalistan sentiments across the globe, wrote to Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan to "politically support Referendum 2020 movement to liberate Punjab" so that Islamabad can avenge "1971 fall of Dhaka".

This, many believe, has clearly exposed Pakistan's close nexus with pro-Khalistan extremists based in the West.

SFJ, allegedly operating at the behest of Islamabad and funded and aided by Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), has been carrying out Referendum 2020, an anti-India campaign across the globe. However, failure to lure the Sikh community has turned them desperate for Pakistan's open support.

"Pakistan has a moral responsibility to support the Sikh community, which has been under siege in India since 1947," Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, the legal advisor of SFJ wrote to Khan.

"Now it is the time that Indian Army under Bipin Rawat should be forced to sit across the surrendering table," he added in his letter, hinting at the 1971 surrender of more than 90,000 Pakistani troops after India liberated Bangladesh from Islamabad's rule in merely 13 days after Pakistan forces attacked India.

Pannun is considered to be an ISI agent by the international community and, according to experts, is baffled at the fact that the SFJ has managed zero traction despite pumping millions of dollars for their so-called movement.

Not merely a letter to the PM, the SFJ has also put out posters making an open appeal to support the secessionist campaign to "avert 1971".

SFJ Referendum 2020 campaign that kicked off in London, instead of bringing popular support from Sikhs living abroad that they expected, made them a laughing stock at the international level and also exposed Islamabad's support to the terror outfit.

Pannun and SFJ, however, did not stop, and on the occasion of the 449th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, posted banners and posters demanding Sikhs' support. They also announced the opening of a permanent office in Lahore to facilitate voting for Khalistan, which they have announced to carry out on the auspicious occasion of Guru Nanak's 150th birth anniversary next year.

Their attempts still did not get any traction amongst the Sikhs living world over and now they want the Pakistani government to openly support their secessionist campaign. Imran Khan, the Pakistani Prime Minister is yet to respond to the letter from Pannun.