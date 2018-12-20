Home World

London’s Gatwick Airport suspends all flights on drone report

After reports of two drones flying,  flights were suspended for six hours from about 9 pm on Wednesday and again at 3:45 am local time on Thursday.

Published: 20th December 2018 11:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2018 11:52 AM   |  A+A-

Gatwick Airport, British Airways

North Terminal of Gatwick Airport

By Bloomberg

London’s Gatwick airport shut down operations on Wednesday night after reports of two drones flying over the airfield, a modern-day menace that the aviation industry is struggling to manage.

Police are investigating the incident, Gatwick said in a Twitter statement. Flights were suspended for six hours from about 9 p.m. on Wednesday. After reopening for around 45 minutes, the airport halted services again at 3:45 a.m. local time on Thursday.

“We will update when we have suitable reassurance that it is appropriate to reopen the runway,” Gatwick said. Unmanned aerial vehicles and laser pointers are increasingly becoming a safety threat for aircraft, prompting regulators to come up with new rules against operating the devices near airfields. Earlier this year, the airspace around Wellington, New Zealand, was closed for 30 minutes after a drone was spotted flying extremely close to the runway. In 2016, Dubai International Airport was closed temporarily.

Different Birds

“In the past, trying to skirt around birds was hard enough and now you’ve got a different kind of bird made out of metal or plastic,” said Mohshin Aziz, an aviation analyst at Maybank Investment Bank Bhd. in Kuala Lumpur. “A drone strike is far, far more damaging than a bird strike.”

Gatwick is allowed to operate a limited number of services at night, according to its website. On average, the airfield has 45 to 50 flights a night in the summer and 18 to 20 in the winter, it said. London is served by about half a dozen airports.

Last week, Grupo Aeromexico SAB said it’s investigating whether a drone slammed into a Boeing Co. 737 aircraft as the plane approached Tijuana, Mexico. The jet sustained damage to its nose but landed safely.

While most nations prohibit drones flying in pathways reserved for airliners, the millions of small consumer devices that have been purchased around the world can’t be tracked on radar. That makes it difficult for authorities to enforce the rules. In addition, many users don’t know the restrictions -- or don’t follow them.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Gatwick Airport Gatwick airport drone London flights cancelled

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Russians have a new pet - mini-pigs
Damascus' Christmas tree brings light after years of conflict
Gallery
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
The Congress chief ministers in three heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh took oath amid much fanfare on 17 December 2018 in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and a host of opposi
Congress CMs take oath in three Hindi heartland states amid opposition bonhomie, absence of key allies
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp