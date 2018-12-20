Vladimir Putin does not use smartphone, receives information from various sources: Kremlin

By UNI

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin does not use a mobile phone and he receives information from various other sources, including the internet, the Kremlin spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, said.

"There are various folders with printouts, digests printed on paper and TV digests. There a variety [of sources of information. The president can surf the internet by himself on a computer. As far as I know, he does not have a telephone," Peskov told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster when asked from what sources Putin received information.

The spokesman said that using a smartphone envisaged full transparency which a president, "especially the president of such country as Russia, and such president as Putin" could not afford.

Peskov continued by saying that life had taught him not to trust one source of information or a media outlet, adding that he always sought to check information he received.