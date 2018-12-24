Home World

Block self-harm material: UK minister to Google, Facebook

UK Suicide Prevention Minister Jackie Doyle-Price believes that internet companies should treat self-harm methods in the same way they tackle online extremist content.

Published: 24th December 2018 01:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2018 01:30 PM   |  A+A-

Jackie Doyle Price

British Suicide Prevention Minister Jackie Doyle PRice (Facebook/ Jackie Doyle Price)

By IANS

LONDON: Internet giants like Google, Facebook and Twitter must take steps to block the spread of material that tells people how to end their lives, Britain's minister for suicide prevention has demanded.

In an interview with the Daily Telegraph, Jackie Doyle-Price said that sites like Wikipedia, Google, Facebook and Twitter were behaving like "unruly teenagers" who had to be "dragged, kicking and screaming" into taking action.

She was appointed as Britain's first suicide prevention minister in October, The Daily Mail reported on Monday.

Internet giants should treat self-harm methods in the same way they tackle online extremist content, the minister said in the interview, adding that the companies could face regulation if they fail to take action on such material.

"Publicising methods of how to take your own life are just as irresponsible as publishing hate videos and terrorism videos. It's the same thing; it leads to death and it leads to death that is preventable," the minister was quoted as saying by The Daily Telegraph.

The minister also revealed plans to expand mental health services for children in Britain which would also help combat mental distress.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
British Minister for Suicide Prevention Wikipedia Online self-harm content Google Twitter Jackie Doyle Price

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
In this December 1968, file photo made available by NASA, Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Apollo 8 lunar module pilot, looks out of a window during the spaceflight. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA's first flight to moon marks 50th anniversary
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp