British Minister Ben Wallace says Al-Qaeda getting ready to attack passenger planes

By ANI

MOSCOW: British Security Minister Ben Wallace said that the al-Qaeda terror group is developing technologies to shoot down passenger planes.

"The aviation threat is real . Al-Qaeda are resurgent. They have reorganized. They are pushing more and more plots towards Europe and have become familiar with new methods and still aspire to aviation attacks," Wallace told The Sunday Times.

He added that according to intelligence, al-Qaeda may be working on such technology as miniature bombs and drones stuffed with explosives.

Militants may also be infiltrating airport personnel with sleeper agents, Wallace added.

Flights at London Gatwick were suspended between late Wednesday and early Friday amid reports that two drones were flying over the airfield. The flights were temporarily shut down again in the afternoon on Friday over reports of drone sighting and were subsequently resumed.