Thousands evacuated after 5.8-magnitude quake hits Tibet

By PTI

BEIJING: More than 2,100 people were evacuated on Monday after a 5.8-magnitude earthquake jolted China's Tibet Autonomous Region.

No casualty has been reported so far in the quake which hit the Xaitongmoin County in the city of Xigaze at 3:32 am (local time).

The quake struck at a depth of 8 km, according to the China Earthquake Networks Centre.

Investigators have found cracks in some rural houses and damage on some live-stock sheds in the county, according to the county's publicity department.

The local authorities have prepared tents, quilts, coats and medical supplies for the affected people.

Traffic and telecommunications in the region have remained undisturbed, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.