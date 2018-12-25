Home World

Remains of Ethiopian Christians killed by Islamic State uncovered in Libya

The mass grave was discovered through confessions made by IS members captured during the battle to retake Sirte, according to the organised crime department in Misrata to the west of Sirte.

Published: 25th December 2018 04:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2018 04:50 AM   |  A+A-

Islamic State

AP file image used for representational purpose only.

By AFP

TRIPOLI: The remains of 34 Ethiopian Christians killed by the Islamic State group in 2015 have been found in a mass grave, a branch of the interior ministry said Monday.

IS jihadists published a video in April 2015 showing the execution of at least 28 men, described as Ethiopian Christians.

An official said Monday their bodies have been discovered near Sirte, the jihadists' former stronghold until they were ousted from the coastal city in December 2016 by forces loyal to Libya's UN-backed government.

Taha Hadid, spokesman for the Sirte protection force, told AFP that the bodies of 34 Ethiopians were discovered on Sunday at a farm near the city.

"According to the prosecutor general's office, these remains belong to the Ethiopians executed" by the Islamic State group, he added.

The mass grave was discovered through confessions made by IS members captured during the battle to retake Sirte, according to the organised crime department in Misrata to the west of Sirte.

"The bodies will be repatriated to Ethiopia once the national and international legal procedures are completed," the department said in a statement posted on Facebook.

The remains of 21 Coptic Christians killed by IS in February 2015 were found last year near Sirte, all but one Egyptians, but their bodies were only returned home in May 2018.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Islamic State ISIS Libya Ethiopian Christians

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
In this December 1968, file photo made available by NASA, Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Apollo 8 lunar module pilot, looks out of a window during the spaceflight. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA's first flight to moon marks 50th anniversary
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp