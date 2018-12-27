Home World

Indian-origin police officer shot dead in California

Corporal Ronil Singh, a 7-year veteran of the Newman Police Department, was shot dead by a suspected Hispanic.

Published: 27th December 2018 12:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2018 12:01 PM   |  A+A-

Corporal Ronil Sing, Indian_origin American police officer

Corporal Ronil Singh. (Photo: AP via Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department)

By PTI

NEW YORK: A 33-year-old Indian-origin police officer in the US state of California has been killed after being shot by an "armed" unidentified gunman while he was conducting a traffic stop.

Corporal Ronil Singh of the Newman Police Department was shot and killed during a traffic stop when he was "working overtime on Christmas night to provide the best for his family.

"A few moments later he called out 'shots fired' over the radio," the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department said in a statement, which is leading the investigation. Multiple agencies responded to assist, and Singh was found at the scene with gunshot wounds." He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead," the department said.

It said the suspect had fled the scene in his vehicle before the police arrived. The department is leading the investigation and have released surveillance photographs of the suspect and vehicle, asking for any information on the identity of the suspect.

The California Highway Patrol (CHP) described him as Hispanic. "Suspect is considered armed and dangerous and may be in possession of a firearm," the CHP said. Singh was a more than a 7-year veteran of the Newman Police Department and was assigned as a canine officer.

Prior to joining the Newman Police Department, he served with the Merced County Sheriff's Department. Corporal Singh is survived by his wife, Anamika, and 5-month son.

A report in KCRA3 news said that Singh was a native of Fiji and had immigrated to America. It quoted Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department spokesman Raj Singh as saying that he knew the slain officer. "He was living the American Dream. He immigrated here from the Fiji Islands, just like my parents did, and was definitely enjoying the American Dream," Deputy Raj Singh said.

Tributes and condolence messages for Singh poured from police departments and officials across the country. California Governor Edmund Brown extended his condolences to Singh's wife, their young son and colleagues. "Our hearts are with the entire community of Newman and law enforcement officers across the state who risk their lives every day to protect and serve the people of California," Brown said.

In honour of Singh, Capitol flags in California will be flown at half-staff, the Governor's office said.

The New York City Police Department (NYPD) Commissioner James P O'Neill tweeted that the entire New York Police Department is "thinking of the family, friends and colleagues of Corporal Ronil Singh of the Newman Police Department (CA), who was murdered early this morning while conducting a traffic stop, just hours after taking Christmas photos with his wife and son.

The Indian Officers' Society at the NYPD expressed sadness at Singh's death, tweeting that Singh was killed in the line of duty and recalled his service to the community. Newman Police Chief Randy Richardson said the Newman Police family is devastated by Singh's death.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Newman Police Department Indian-origin US cop Indian killed US California Indian

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 8: Imran Khan to teach India how to handle minorities? What a joke!
An empty bank counter is seen during a one-day bank strike in Mumbai January 25, 2008. REUTERS
BANK STRIKE: Employees protest for the second time in 10 days
Gallery
Bollywood Actor Salman Khan in 'Mazdaar'. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Salman Khan: Here are some rare snaps of the Bollywood box office king
Swiss Guards march in front of Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018. (Photo | AP)
Pictures from Vatican City's Christmas celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp