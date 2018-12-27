Pakistan army chief, US commander discuss Afghan peace process

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday met a top US commander in Afghanistan and discussed the regional security and ongoing reconciliation process in the war-torn country.

General Bajwa and General Austin Scott Miller, the commander of NATO forces in Afghanistan, underlined the importance of political resolution of Afghan situation and that only an Afghan-owned and Afghan-led inclusive process can lead to peace in Afghanistan.

During the meeting at the military headquarters in Rawalpindi, they agreed on the importance of a political solution to the Afghan conflict.

General Bajwa said that Pakistan is committed to efforts for peace in Afghanistan as it is important for peace in Pakistan.

During the meeting matters of mutual interest with particular reference to regional security and ongoing Afghan reconciliation process were discussed.

Both expressed unanimity of views on importance of political resolution of Afghan situation and underlined that only an Afghan owned and Afghan led inclusive process can lead to peace in Afghanistan.

They also reaffirmed the need for continuing harmonized efforts against terrorists and for effective border management.

The meeting came days after Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi visited Kabul and held talks with Foreign Minister Salahuddin Rabbani and President Ashraf Ghani.

Afghanistan has long had troubled relations with Pakistan, which Kabul and Washington accuse of harbouring the Taliban leadership, a claim Islamabad has denied.

Pakistan, which has influence over the Taliban, is taking part in the latest US effort to revive the Afghan peace process ahead of next year's withdrawal of 7,000 American troops.

Islamabad has welcomed President Donald Trump's decision to pull around half of the 14,000 American troops in Afghanistan.