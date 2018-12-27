US offers safety, job security to Taliban

By IANS

WASHINGTON: The US is offering Taliban militants a safety network that job opportunities to persuade the insurgents to join the Afghan peace process.

As world powers, including the US and Russia, expedite efforts to encourage the Taliban to join the Afghan peace process, the US Defence Department has outlined a plan for rehabilitating the rebels in a new Afghanistan, the Dawn newspaper reported on Thursday.

"Although some members of the Taliban may be weary of fighting and ready to lay down their weapons, they will only rejoin society if they believe their safety and the safety of their families are guaranteed, and if they have an opportunity to earn enough money to provide for their families," a Pentagon report was quoted as saying.

The Pentagon, however, noted that while local leaders are developing programmes that may offer a path to peace on a small scale, "the Afghan government has not developed a national reintegration programme".

While the Donald Trump-led US administration appears keen to start withdrawing US forces from Afghanistan, the Pentagon advocates maintaining enough troops in the country to force the Taliban to join peace talks.

In the past, the US and its allies have used military force to drive the Taliban towards "a durable and incl­u­sive political settlement". Increased military pressure on the Taliban and international calls for peace appear to be driving the Taliban to negotiations, the Pentagon report said.