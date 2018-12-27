Home World

US warns travellers over security lapses at Manila airport 

The advisory was based on an assessment by security experts from the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), the US homeland security department said without specifying the findings.

Published: 27th December 2018 04:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2018 04:34 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose.

By PTI

MANILA: The United States has warned its citizens that security at the Philippines's main airport does not meet international standards, urging travellers to exercise "increased caution".

The US Department of Homeland Security issued a travel advisory on Wednesday saying security at Manila's Ninoy Aquino International Airport was not "consistent" with International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) standards.

"Exercise increased caution when traveling to or from Ninoy Aquino International Airport," the US embassy in Manila said on its website citing the advisory.

The advisory was based on an assessment by security experts from the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), the US homeland security department said without specifying the findings.

Once derided as the world's worst airport due to leaking toilets and creaking facilities, the Ninoy Aquino International Airport is the primary gateway to the Southeast Asian nation.

A statement on the US homeland security department website said that the agency had directed airlines issuing tickets for travel between the two nations to notify passengers of the assessment.

It added that TSA representatives have been working with the Philippine government "assist airport and transportation authorities in bringing (the Manila airport) up to international security standards".

Manila International Airport general manager Ed Monreal said on Thursday the Philippines would adhere to international aviation security standards.

"All points raised by the transportation security administration TSA auditors have either been addressed or are in the process of being addressed," Monreal told reporters, adding that Manila airport was "very, very safe".

Monreal said TSA auditors were in the Philippines in September and had observed that the Manila airport had some gates with faulty locks while security checkpoints were inconsistent.

He added the Philippines had hired additional guards and would procure x-ray machines to comply with the TSA recommendations.

The Manila airport topped the list of worst airports on the travel website "The Guide to Sleeping in Airports" from 2011-2013, causing the government to make major renovations.

The airport is notorious for flight delays and its security personnel had faced allegations of extorting money from passengers.

In 2013, a gunman opened fire outside the airport, killing four people including a town mayor.

Lawmakers then criticised the lack of functioning CCTV cameras in the area.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
United States Philippines Airport Increased security Manila Airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 8: Imran Khan to teach India how to handle minorities? What a joke!
An empty bank counter is seen during a one-day bank strike in Mumbai January 25, 2008. REUTERS
BANK STRIKE: Employees protest for the second time in 10 days
Gallery
Bollywood Actor Salman Khan in 'Mazdaar'. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Salman Khan: Here are some rare snaps of the Bollywood box office king
Swiss Guards march in front of Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018. (Photo | AP)
Pictures from Vatican City's Christmas celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp