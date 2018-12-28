Home World

Indian man pays Rs 38 lakh blood money for accident that claimed wife's life

PA Praveen, husband of Divya Praveen, admitted in court that he had dozed off when the car in which they were all travelling crashed into a signpost early on Sunday.

Published: 28th December 2018 05:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2018 05:37 PM   |  A+A-

Praveen and their two-year-old son Daksh escaped hurt, but Divya failed to survive

By Online Desk

An Indian man, whose negligence at the wheel led to the death of his wife, in Ras Al Khaimah, UAE has had to pay Rs 38 lakh in compensation to her heirs.

PA Praveen, husband of Divya Praveen, 25, admitted in court that he had dozed off when the car in which they were all travelling crashed into a signpost early on Sunday.

Praveen and their two-year-old son Daksh escaped hurt, but Divya failed to survive.

The family was returning after Divya had danced in the Dhanumasa Thiruvathira festival for her husband's well-being, the Gulf Times reported.

Three days later, on Wednesday, a Ras Al Khaimah court held that Praveen's negligence had caused the accident and fined him 200000 dirhams (over Rs 38 lakh), which they said would go to the 'heirs of Divya', the paper reported. Praveen was slapped with a further 2500 dirhams (Rs 45500) in fine for having damaged the signpost in the accident.

He also was "locked up in the police station for a few hours", Pushpan Govindan, a social worker with Indian Relief Committee that helped Praveen was quoted as saying.

Govindan told the paper that Praveen's friends and relatives managed to pool together the cash in three hours and have him released.

Praveen and Daksh flew out with Divya's body to her hometown in Kerala from Dubai. Divya was cremated at Ivor Madom, Thrissur.

