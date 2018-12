By AFP

CAIRO: Two Vietnamese tourists were killed Friday and 10 others wounded when a roadside bomb exploded near their bus as it travelled close to the Giza pyramids in Cairo, Egypt's interior ministry said.

A statement said there were 14 tourists from Vietnam on the bus when the homemade device exploded at 6:15 pm (1645 GMT) and that the bus driver and the tour guide, both Egyptian, were also wounded in the explosion.