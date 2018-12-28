Home World

Work to resume at Bahrain Embassy in Syria after UAE move

The UAE opened its embassy in Damascus to bring the Syrian government back into the Arab fold.

Syria_Abra_(5)

Syria has been gripped by a complex civil war since March 2011. ( Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

DUBAI: Bahrain says it will resume operations at its embassy in Syria some seven years after it shuttered its embassy in Damascus in the early days of the civil war.

The move, announced one day after the United Arab Emirates reopened its embassy in Damascus, reflects an effort by Gulf Arab states to improve relations with Syrian President Bashar Assad as his forces win a series of military victories with the help of Russia and Iran. Early in the civil war, Gulf Arab states supported Sunni fighters seeking to oust Assad.

In a Foreign Ministry statement Friday, Bahrain said it affirms the importance of continued relations with Syria, emphasizing "the Arab role" in preserving Syria's independence and preventing dangerous regional intervention in its affairs — an apparent reference to Iran's strengthened foothold.

