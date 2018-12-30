Pakistan FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi visits Qatar to discuss Afghan peace process

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Sunday travelled to Qatar, where he discussed the Afghan peace process and issues of mutual interest.

The Foreign Office here said Qureshi called on Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa Al-Thani and also held a meeting with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammad bin Abdul Rahman Al-Thani.

"The Foreign Minister also briefed the Qatari leadership on recent developments concerning peace in Afghanistan," said the FO.

Qatar has been hosting the Taliban's political office since 2012, which makes Doha a key player in any move to bring peace in war-torn Afghanistan.

On the Afghan peace process, Qureshi said that Pakistan had decided on "regional outreach" and on taking important allies into confidence, as well as exchanging views with them about the regional situation and the Afghan issue, Dawn reported.

He said Doha had played a role in Afghan peace and reconciliation process in the past and it was therefore important to get their opinion on the matter.

Last week, the foreign minister had travelled to Kabul, Tehran, Beijing and Moscow in connection with the Afghan peace process.

In a video shared by the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf party on Twitter, Qureshi spoke about the relationship between Pakistan and Qatar, where a large Pakistani community resides.

Qureshi expressed satisfaction on opening of Qatar Visa Centers in Pakistan adding that it would fast track recruitment process for 100,000 Pakistani workers by Qatar.

He offered services of professional Pakistani workforce for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Qatar is already home to 140,000-strong Pakistani diaspora.