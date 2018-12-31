Home World

Congo cuts internet after presidential poll beset by delays

The country's two major observer groups deplored the shutting down of the internet and Bishop Abraham Djamba, head of the Symocel observation mission, asked the government to restore it.

Published: 31st December 2018 11:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2018 11:14 PM   |  A+A-

Congolese election commission officials seal the results of Sunday's elections in the St. Raphael school in the Limete district of Kinshasa, Monday Dec. 31, 2018. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

KINSHASA: As votes were counted Monday in Congo's long-delayed presidential election, the internet was cut across the vast Central African country, apparently an effort by the government to prevent social media speculation about the results after a day of voting marked by numerous delays and problems.

The country's two major observer groups deplored the shutting down of the internet and Bishop Abraham Djamba, head of the Symocel observation mission, asked the government to restore it.

The official results are to be announced on Jan. 15, although preliminary results are expected within a week.

The ballot counting and compiling is taking place after an election day beset by problems but in which many Congolese showed a calm determination to register their votes.

Election observers reported multiple difficulties in voting in which more than 40 million were registered to cast ballots for a successor to President Joseph Kabila, who is stepping down after 18 years in power. The election had been delayed since late 2016, prompting the opposition to charge that Kabila was trying to stay on past his mandate.

On election day, hundreds of polling centers were not able to open because they did not have the needed lists of registered voters, many voters could not find their names on the voters' lists and there were problems with more than 500 of the electronic voting machines.

Many polls stayed open in the night to allow those waiting in line to cast their ballots. At least one Kinshasa polling station only managed to open after the official closing time.

The election is hoped to enable Congo to have its first peaceful, democratic transfer of power since independence from Belgium in 1960.

Among some 21 candidates, top opposition leaders Martin Fayulu and Felix Tshisekedi are challenging Kabila's preferred successor, former interior minister Emmanuel Ramazani Shadary, who is under European Union sanctions for a crackdown on people protesting delays to the election.

At stake is a country rich in minerals including those crucial to the world's smartphones and electric cars, and yet Congo remains desperately underdeveloped with widespread corruption and insecurity.

Citing the current Ebola outbreak in eastern Congo, the Kabila government postponed voting in the cities of Beni and Butembo until March, long after Congo's new leader is inaugurated in January, effectively cancelling the votes from those two cities, centers of opposition support.

However the people of Beni were determined to vote. On Sunday, well over 10,000 people lined up in Beni to stage their own election, vowing to deliver the results to the electoral commission. People cast paper ballots and sang in Swahili, "Voting is our right and nobody can stop us."

Kinshasa resident, Parole Kamizelo, 31, said he is disappointed in the disorganization of the election.

"You cannot call this an election," said Kamizelo. "This is an electoral comedy."

He said despite the numerous irregularities reported "people were determined to vote in masses." Kamizelo said that he expected one of the opposition candidates, Fayulu or Tshisikedi, to win "if we take the will of the people into account without cheating ... If Shadary is elected, it would be with a magic trick."

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Congo Presidential election

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Obituaries 2018: Bidding a final farewell to Stan Lee, Sridevi, Karunanidhi, Vajpayee, others
Looking back: 10 new words added to the Dictionary in 2018
Gallery
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour during the New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. (Photo | Associated Press)
Australia says 'Happy 2019' as rest of the world awaits New Year
Tamil actor Prabhu in 'Ponnuparka Poren'. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Prabhu: Here are some rare images of 'Ilaya Thilagam'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp