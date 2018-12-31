Home World

Israel registers 34% drop in tech exit deals in 2018: PwC report

The report shows a decrease of about 34 per cent in the total value, compared with 7.4 billion dollars in 70 deals in 2017, reported Xinhua on Sunday.

Published: 31st December 2018 01:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2018 01:45 AM   |  A+A-

By IANS

JERUSALEM: A total of 66 Israeli technology companies signed "exit" deals worth 4.9 billion US dollars in 2018, said a report published by accounting and consulting firm PwC-Israel.

The exit deals in the report included merger and acquisition deals and initial public offerings.

According to the report, the average deal amount has dropped to 81 million dollars, compared with 106 million dollars in 2017.

The most significant decline this year is seen in the Internet field, in terms of the number of deals, which is only three in 2018, and their total value, only 105 million dollars.

TAGS
Israel Technology PwC-Israel

Comments

