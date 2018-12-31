Home World

Vatican spokesman and his deputy resign

Pope Francis has accepted the resignation of the director and deputy director of the press office of the Vatican, Greg Burke and Paloma Garcia Ovejero, and named Alessandro Gisotti as acting director.

Published: 31st December 2018 06:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2018 06:09 PM   |  A+A-

Pope Francis (File | AP)

By AFP

VATICAN CITY: The Vatican on Monday announced the resignations of its spokesman and his deputy, without giving any explanation.

Pope Francis "has accepted the resignation of the director and deputy director of the press office of the Vatican, Greg Burke and Paloma Garcia Ovejero, and named Alessandro Gisotti as acting director," it said in a statement.

American Burke, a member of the ultra-conservative and influential Opus Dei movement, was appointed in July 2016 after having been deputy spokesman.

The 59-year-old had previously worked as a journalist in Rome for the weekly National Catholic Reporter, for Time magazine and for the US television network Fox News.

He was the second Opus Dei member to hold the post after Spain's Joaquin Navarro Valls, the powerful head of communications for Pope John Paul II.

Garcia Ovejero, 43, a Spaniard, was the first woman to hold the number two post in the press office.

She was previously Vatican correspondent for Spanish radio network Cadena COPE.

Vatican Pope Francis

