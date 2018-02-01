ISLAMABAD: A ruling party lawmaker was today disqualified by Pakistan's Supreme Court for five years for targeting judges in a speech last year.

The apex court in its verdict in the contempt case against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz lawmaker Nehal Hashmi also sentenced him to one-month imprisonment and slapped a fine of Rs 50,000.

The court ruled that Hashmi stood disqualified from holding public office for a period of five years.

The Supreme Court had served Hashmi with a contempt notice following a speech to workers in Karachi last year, in which he had threatened the officials appointed by the Supreme Court to probe ousted premier Nawaz Sharif.

Hashmi had targeted 'enemies' of former Prime Minister Sharif whose disqualification case was being heard by judges of the apex court at that time.

Hashmi was arrested by police from the court premises after the verdict.