90 migrants feared dead in boat capsize off Libya: UN
By AFP | Published: 02nd February 2018 04:06 PM |
Last Updated: 02nd February 2018 04:06 PM
GENEVA: At least 90 people were feared dead on Friday in the latest migrant tragedy in the Mediterranean Sea off the coast of Libya, the UN migration agency said.
"At least 90 migrants are reported to have drowned, when a boat capsized off the coast of Libya this morning", the International Organization for Migration said in a statement, adding "that 10 bodies are reported to have washed up on Libyan shores".