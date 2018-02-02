SEattle: Andhra Pradesh Information Technology (IT) minister Nara Lokesh met the Vice President of Public Policy for Amazon Web Services Michael Punke here on Friday.

Nara Lokesh has invited Amazon to set up Amazon Fulfillment Centre in Andhra Pradesh.

During the meeting, Michael Punke hailed the Cloud Hub Policy rolled out by the Andhra Pradesh Government for setting up cloud centres.

"We will send our India team to Andhra Pradesh and decide on setting up cloud centre and fulfillment centre in Andhra Pradesh," said Michael Punke.

He is the son of Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and Telugu Desam Party Chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu.