WASHINGTON: An Indian American woman and her son have been found shot dead at their home in a Virginia suburb of Washington, local police said.

The police have launched a manhunt to nab the alleged killers of Mala Manwani, 65, and her son Rishi Manwani, 32.

The police were notified by a caller on Wednesday that a co-worker who lives in the 25000 block of Tomey Court had not come to work this week.

"Deputies checked the residence and the adult in question and another adult were found deceased inside. Both appear to have died from gunshot wounds," said the Loudon County Sheriff Office.

"The case does not appear to be a random act and there is no indication of any threat to the public," police said.

The mother and son were the only ones living at the location.