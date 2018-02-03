BEIJING: An explosion ripped through a chemical factory in east China's Shandong Province today, killing four people and injuring six others, officials said.

The blast occurred in the morning at the Jinshan Chemical Plant Co Ltd in an economic development zone in Linshu County while maintenance work was underway, according to the county government.

Four people were killed and six others wounded in the blast, local authorities said, adding that two persons were severely injured.

Owner of the chemical plant is in police custody, staterun Xinhua news agency reported.

Two persons were killed and eight others injured in a chemical factory blast in China's northwestern Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region last year.