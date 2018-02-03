ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has taken action against Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan for allegedly misusing official helicopters for private visits.

NAB Chairman Javed Iqbal has directed the bureau's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) director general (DG) to conduct an inquiry into Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan's reported use of the KP chief minister's official helicopters, reported the Dawn.

According to Pakistan’s apex anti-corruption organisation communiqué, Imran Khan used government helicopters for private visits for 74 hours on cheap rates, adding that Imran used the Mi-17 for 22 hours and Ecureuil 52 hours.

The per hour cost of flying stood at Rs28,000. The 74-hour flying cost is said to be Rs2.1072 million, according to the reports.

However, the PTI rejected the allegation and urged NAB to investigate misuse of official choppers by other provinces and political parties.

According to the circular, K-P Chief Minister Pervez Khattak allegedly misused his authority by unofficially letting the PTI chief use a state-owned helicopter.

According to Geo News, the PTI chief, whose party governs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, used the helicopters to fly to and from Banigala, Islamabad, Mardan, Peshawar, Abbottabad, Haripur, Swat, Nathiagali, Kohat, Battagram and Chakdara, among other places.