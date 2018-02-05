BEIRUT: The Lebanese Army has received the third batch of arms supplied by the US at the port of Beirut, the army's Orientation Directorate has said.

"The eight M2A2 Bradley Fighting vehicles -- carriers of armed troops with a gun platform -- were delivered on Saturday as part of a larger US military assistance program to Lebanon launched last year," it said in a statement on Sunday, Xinhua reported.

Under the programme, the army will receive a total of 32 such vehicles, in addition to six MD 530G light attack helicopters, six Scan-Eagle unmanned aerial vehicles, as well as communications and night vision devices, it added.

Last year, the Lebanese Army received eight Bradley Fighting vehicles and six A-29 Super Tucano light attack aircraft from the US.

Since the war erupted between Israel and Lebanon's Shiite Hezbollah movement in 2006, the Lebanese army has received US military assistance worth more than $1.5 billion.

The US special forces have also provided training and support to the Lebanese troops.