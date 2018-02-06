ISLAMABAD: Reham Khan, the former wife of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and ex-Pakistan cricketer Imran Khan, has reportedly left Pakistan after "receiving threats", the Express Tribune reported.

According to a private news channel, Reham flew out of the country on Sunday evening. However, she did not delve into details as to why she was "receiving threats".

Reham alleged that she had been receiving threat calls since September last year.

She also reportedly shared with a news channel an audio recording of a person, who was allegedly made intimidating statements to the coordinator of Reham Khan Foundation, warning him about coordinating with Reham.

Reham added that she was “extremely distressed”, saying she did not have the support of any kind from any political party and had to discontinue her daughter's education.

On being asked about Imran's probable third marriage with Bushra Maneka, his spiritual guru, Reham said that Imran might be hiding it due to personal reasons.

“Maybe he has some obligations, or maybe he thinks the time right now isn’t suitable for him to announce his marriage publicly,” she said.

Reham, a journalist, was married to Imran for a brief time in January 2015 before the couple divorced in October the same year.

Imran first married Jemima Goldsmith, a British socialite in 1995. The couple divorced in 2004.