TEHRAN: Iran's President Hassan Rouhani said Tuesday that negotiations on the country's missiles programme were out of the question.

"We will negotiate with no one on our weapons," said Rouhani in a press conference in Tehran.

"Iranian-made missiles have never been offensive and never will be. They are defensive and are not designed to carry weapons of mass destruction, since we don't have any," he said.

He reiterated that the nuclear deal signed in 2015 with six world powers could not be renegotiated, despite threats from US President Donald Trump to reimpose sanctions unless fresh curbs were put on Iran's missiles and regional behaviour.

"The key to the problems between Tehran and Washington is in Washington's hands. They need to stop their threats and sanctions and pressure, and automatically the situation will improve and we can think about our future," Rouhani said.