UK court to issue new ruling on Julian Assange on February 13
By AFP | Published: 06th February 2018 10:15 PM |
Last Updated: 06th February 2018 10:15 PM | A+A A- |
LONDON: A British judge on Tuesday said she would issue a further ruling on February 13 on whether an arrest warrant for WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange for breaching his bail conditions should be kept in place.
Judge Emma Arbuthnot earlier ruled out a bid by Assange to cancel the warrant outright but his lawyers have made a new application asking her to consider whether it is in the "public interest" to maintain it.