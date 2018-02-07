BRUSSELS: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is set to meet top European Union officials next month in the Bulgarian city of Varna, officials said Tuesday, in a bid to repair strained ties.

The planned meeting on March 26 comes as Turkey's EU membership has stalled and as Ankara faces recriminations over its crackdown after a coup attempt and its offensive against Kurdish militia in Syria.

Erdogan is set to meet European Council chief Donald Tusk, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borisov, whose country holds the bloc's presidency, Tusk spokesman Preben Aamann tweeted.

He said the meeting -- a working dinner -- is "planned for 26 March in Varna, Bulgaria, to discuss EU-Turkey relations as well as regional and international issues."

Tusk and Juncker said in an invitation letter that they would bring up issues including the rule of law in Turkey, a thorny subject over which Brussels has criticised Erdogan in the wake of the post-coup clampdown.

"This will be a good opportunity to jointly assess matters of mutual interest and recent developments in your country, including in the area of rule of law and fundamental freedoms," Tusk and Juncker wrote.

They said they would also discuss "regional and international issues", with Turkey's offensive in Syria having caused alarm in EU circles.

They will also discuss how to "move our relationship forward on the basis of mutual respect and common interest", said Tusk, after Turkey's EU accession was put on hold following the coup bid.