WASHINGTON D.C: White House has said that United States President Donald Trump was "saddened" and “disheartened” on learning about the domestic violence allegations against his former staff secretary Rob Porter.

White House deputy press secretary Raj Shah underscored that the President was unaware of the allegations until the reports surfaced on Tuesday night (local time).

"He was surprised. He, like many of us, did not see that in Rob Porter, did not see what those allegations have brought forward," Shah said during his debut appearance at the daily press briefing.

“He was surprised by it, disheartened by it, saddened by it," he added.

Porter had been working on a temporary security clearance while the FBI finished his background check. The White House initially heaped praise on their colleague.

White House communications director Hope Hicks is romantically involved with Porter and insiders have told the Hill that she was involved with crafting the White House's initial defense of him.

However, the language changed on Wednesday night after Porter announced his resignation.

On Wednesday, White House staff secretary Rob Porter has resigned following allegations of abuse from his two ex-wives.

Porter's ex-wives, Colbie Holderness and Jennifer Willoughby, both went public in The Daily Mail with accounts of what they branded as physically and emotionally abusive behavior.

Shah labeled the allegations as "serious and disturbing," saying that, "It is important to remember that Rob Porter has repeatedly denied these allegations and done so publicly. That doesn't change how serious and disturbing these allegations are. They are upsetting."

Porter has denied the allegations against him saying, in a statement that, "These outrageous allegations are simply false."