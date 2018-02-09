Emmanuel Macron urges Putin to help end civilian suffering in Syria
PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron urged Russian President Vladimir Putin during a telephone call Friday to help ease civilian suffering in the onslaught by the Syrian government on rebel positions, Macron's office said.
The French leader "asked Vladimir Putin to do everything so that the Syrian regime puts an end to the unbearable deterioration in the humanitarian situation in Eastern Ghouta and Idlib," a statement said.