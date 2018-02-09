Mexico arrests Zetas drug cartel boss wanted in US
By AFP | Published: 09th February 2018 11:56 PM |
Last Updated: 09th February 2018 11:56 PM
MEXICO CITY: Mexican marines have captured a kingpin in the violent Zetas drug cartel who had a $5-million reward on his head in the United States, authorities said Friday.
Jose Marea Guizar Valencia, alias "Z43," was arrested in the upscale Mexico City neighborhood of La Roma "without the use of force," the head of the National Security Commission, Renato Sales, announced in a press conference.