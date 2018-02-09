WASHINGTON: The Trump administration is using sanctions to take aim at the Islamic State group's spread outside of its initial strongholds of Iraq and Syria.

The Treasury Department says it's designating three IS operatives based in the Philippines, Turkey and Somalia as specially designated global terrorists.

The sanctions freeze any US assets and block Americans from dealing with him.

Treasury says Abdulpatta Escalon Abubakar is "key facilitator" for IS in the Philippines, helping the group transfer funds and buy weapons.

Yunus Emre Sakarya is also targeted for helping IS obtain drone parts Treasury says his Turkey-based electronics business is a front company for IS.

The US is also targeting Mohamed Mire Ali Yusuf and a company he runs in Somalia.

The sanctions come amid concerns about IS regrouping in far-flung countries.