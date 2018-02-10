Second White House staffer resigns over domestic abuse claims: Official
By AFP | Published: 10th February 2018
Last Updated: 10th February 2018 08:18 AM | A+A A- |
WASHINGTON: A White House speechwriter resigned on Friday, 9th February, after his ex-wife said he abused her, the second official from President Donald Trump's administration to step down over such accusations in a week.
Deputy White House spokesman Raj Shah said the White House only learned late Thursday about allegations against David Sorensen.
"We immediately confronted the staffer, he denied the allegations and he resigned today," Shah said.